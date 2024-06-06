Reviewing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ispire Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ispire Technology and BOTS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.69 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -29.21 BOTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOTS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% BOTS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats BOTS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

