RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

RH Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $282.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day moving average is $274.25.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

