RH (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. RH has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $282.62 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company's stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

