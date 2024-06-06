Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Bank of America raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Companies

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.