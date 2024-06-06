Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annovis Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

