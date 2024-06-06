Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $218.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $222.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

