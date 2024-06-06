Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

JNJ opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.