Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $473.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

SAIA opened at $445.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.18. Saia has a 52-week low of $288.72 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

