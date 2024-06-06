Sam Eaton Sells 425 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 425 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $15,610.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,534.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after acquiring an additional 482,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

