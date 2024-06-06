Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s previous close.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saputo

Saputo Stock Performance

About Saputo

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$35.36. The stock has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.00.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.