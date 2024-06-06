Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $127.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.7 %

SAIC opened at $118.09 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

