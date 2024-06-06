Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.64. Approximately 438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

