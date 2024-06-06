Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

