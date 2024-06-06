Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Plans $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.2 %
Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
