Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$905.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.00.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $420,431 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

