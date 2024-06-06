SLERF Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $193.37 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. One SLERF token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $193.37 million and approximately $97.26 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SLERF has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.3773434 USD and is up 13.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $160,024,722.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

