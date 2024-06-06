SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Shares Down 2.9%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 3,039,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 853,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

SLF Realisation Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLF Realisation Fund

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller bought 1,000,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,624.60). 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

