SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $27.00 at TD Cowen

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

SLM Stock Down 0.7 %

SLM opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

