Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.95% from the company’s previous close.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

View Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.