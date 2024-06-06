Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $137.83. 2,035,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,233,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

