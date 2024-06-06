Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $130.59. Approximately 7,226,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,280,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Specifically, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.