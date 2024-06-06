SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading 0.9% Higher

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.40. 17,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 31,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

