SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average is $199.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

