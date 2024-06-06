Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $494,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sprinklr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.