Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 32,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,697 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.0 %

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

SBLK stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

