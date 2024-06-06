STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill Sells 11,425 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57.
Michael Edward Burvill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Edward Burvill sold 6,218 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total value of C$21,971.30.
STEP Energy Services Stock Up 4.1 %
STEP stock opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
