Stephen H. Kay Sells 3,322 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

