Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 139.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

