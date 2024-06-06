Stifel Nicolaus Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$26.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLC. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Park Lawn Stock Up 0.0 %

TSE:PLC opened at C$25.94 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.37 million, a P/E ratio of -92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.98.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

