Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Substratum alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,071.27 or 1.00027672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012404 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00109081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016823 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.