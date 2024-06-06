Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Shares Down 4.3%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.
