Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$809,760.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

