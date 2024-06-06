Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$809,760.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
