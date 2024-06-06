Synectics (LON:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Stock Up 0.6 %

LON SNX opened at GBX 176 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of £31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.34.

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other news, insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,303.86). 57.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.