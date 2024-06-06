TD Securities Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$12.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

About Coveo Solutions

TSE:CVO opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$405.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.59.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

