Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 5.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 469,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,786,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

