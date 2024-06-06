Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.