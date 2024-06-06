Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $205,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenable by 164.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,468.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

