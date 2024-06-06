TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WH opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,133 shares of company stock worth $15,383,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

