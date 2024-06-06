TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9,664.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

