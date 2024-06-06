The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $334.18 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

