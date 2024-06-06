The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $225,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

