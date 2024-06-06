The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Timken alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.