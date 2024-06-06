The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
COCO opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
