Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 33,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

