Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 56,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 19,436 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
Iris Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of IREN stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
