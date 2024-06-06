Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 2,905 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

