Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vale Call Options (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 81,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,517 call options.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 485,702 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.