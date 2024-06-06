TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.32 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

