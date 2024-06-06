TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.32 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
