Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stake Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James T. Treace acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 548,902 shares of company stock worth $2,665,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

