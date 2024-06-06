TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 2,568 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $24,241.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 514,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $136,896.48.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17.

TruBridge Stock Performance

TBRG stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

